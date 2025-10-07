La Madeleine Fuses Fall Flavors With French Tradition for Unique Seasonal Menu

October 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS — French-inspired bakery and café la Madeleine is embracing the change in season with the introduction of new, limited-time menu offerings, including pumpkin breakfast and brunch entrées, a savory sandwich and a luxe hot chocolate experience.

The new menu celebrates the joie de vivre of the fall season with mouthwatering offerings that showcase the beloved flavors of autumn:

Pumpkin Praline French Toast — two slices of pumpkin brioche French toast topped with whipped cream, cinnamon and pumpkin spice pecans

Pumpkin Praline Crêpe — pumpkin cream filled, topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream and pumpkin spice pecans

Prime Rib & Provolone Sandwich — tender prime rib, sautéed onions and provolone cheese served on country bread with French aioli

Broccoli Cheddar Soupe — creamy soupe made with cheddar cheese, savory spices and tender broccoli

Also making its debut at la Madeleine is the Parisien Hot Chocolate, offering guests the opportunity to join a time-honored French tradition that celebrates the art of slowing down. The thick, decadent beverage, which became a social media sensation earlier this year, is made with Ghirardelli® chocolate and served with a side of Chantilly cream, a mini croissant and a strawberry. The Parisien Hot Chocolate allows guests to enjoy the drink their own way, dipping the croissant or mixing in a spoonful of cream, for a truly indulgent experience.

"Fall invites us to reconnect and recharge, and our new menu reflects that spirit,” said John Dillon, CEO and President of la Madeleine. "Whether through new flavors or beloved classics, it's about gathering over a delicious meal with those who matter most. This menu is crafted to welcome guests into our cafés to slow down and savor an affordable, memorable experience with the people they cherish."

Completing the fall lineup are the Cranberry Chai Refresher and a classic Apple Turnover. The full-time menu is also expanding with the addition of the French Toast Breakfast — featuring two slices of Classic Brioche French toast, two eggs and choice of breakfast protein — plus a new and improved French Onion Soupe recipe.

These fall flavors are available through January 2026, and guests can order in-café, online or through the Bonjour Rewards app. Bonjour Rewards members can also take advantage of exclusive deals including the new coffee and croissant bundle featuring a complimentary 12-ounce coffee with the purchase of any croissant.

SOURCE la Madeleine

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.