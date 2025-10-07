MilkShake Factory to Celebrate Grand Opening in Cumming, GA on Saturday, October 11

October 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // Cumming, GA – MilkShake Factory is opening its doors in Cumming, GA with a family-friendly grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The new store will be a sweet addition to the community.

To celebrate, the store will host a grand opening event on October 11th from 12 PM to 4 PM featuring music, giveaways, and a special buy-one-get-one-free offer on all shakes, sundaes, and molten cups. The first 100 guests will receive free MilkShake Factory t-shirts, and the very first customer in line will take home a special prize basket. A live DJ will keep the energy high throughout the afternoon.

The Cumming store is owned and operated by former Georgia Tech quarterback and Pittsburgh Steelers alum Rick Strom, who is bringing the MilkShake Factory experience to the Atlanta suburbs. Strom has two additional locations planned for the area.

“I wanted to bring MilkShake Factory to Cumming because this is a community where families come together,” said Strom. “With nearby schools, neighborhoods, and bustling local businesses, it felt like the perfect fit. My goal is to create a place where everyone, including kids, parents, and friends, can stop in, celebrate, and share something special.”

“Having played in Pittsburgh and spent important years of my life there, I’ve always had a special connection to the city,” Strom added. “MilkShake Factory was founded there more than a century ago, so being able to introduce this beloved Pittsburgh brand to families here in Cumming makes the opening especially meaningful to me.”

MilkShake Factory’s menu features an assortment of indulgent milkshake flavors, including fan favorites like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry and Campfire S’mores, alongside handcrafted sundaes, molten chocolate cups, and housemade chocolate treats. Every item is made with MilkShake Factory’s signature ice cream, created fresh in store daily using the Edwards family’s exclusive recipe.

MilkShake Factory is more than just a dessert shop; it is a brand built on over a century of family tradition and chocolate-making expertise. Founded in 1914, the company began as a small soda fountain and chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, PA, where generations of chocolatiers crafted premium confections using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients. What started as a local sweet shop has grown into a beloved dessert destination, seamlessly blending classic craftsmanship with modern indulgences. Today, MilkShake Factory stays true to its roots in chocolate and its heritage as a family-founded brand, while bringing joy to new communities across the country through its growing franchise program.

The Cumming store will be open daily from 12 PM to 10 PM offering a new go-to spot for friends and neighbors to enjoy sweet treats together.

SOURCE MilkShake Factory®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.