PickleRage Announces Location for Newest Franchisee Owned Club in The Sunshine State

October 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // Fort Myers, FL – PickleRage is excited to announce the location of its newest franchisee owned club in Fort Myers, Florida. The new facility will be located in McGregor Pointe Shopping Center and is set to open in Q1 2026. The Fort Myers club is another step in PickleRage’s mission to deliver top-tier indoor pickleball experiences to communities.

Franchisee Ed Pickett will oversee the launch of the Fort Myers club, furthering PickleRage’s expansion in Florida. Positioned at a highly trafficked intersection, the new facility is set to become a central destination for pickleball, offering convenient access and a vibrant community atmosphere.

“I’m thrilled to introduce PickleRage to Fort Myers," said Pickett. "Pickleball is growing rapidly in the area, and with this new facility, we’re going to create a community space where players of all levels can come together, stay active and have a great time. I look forward to welcoming everyone to our new space in early 2026!"

PickleRage at Fort Myers will feature 13 climate-controlled CushionX courts designed for optimal play, comfort and visibility. In addition, the club will feature a fully stocked pro-shop with popular equipment and apparel, alongside advanced technology for smooth court bookings and check-ins. Players of all skill levels will enjoy leagues, lessons, clinics and social events, creating a true community hub for pickleball.

“Fort Myers represents an important step in our Florida expansion, and Ed’s leadership makes him the perfect partner for this market,” said David Smith, COO at PickleRage. “With its prime location and strong community appeal, this club is positioned to become a go-to destination for players of every age and skill level.”

SOURCE PickleRage

