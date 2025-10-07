Pokeworks Serves Up Flavor, Fun, and Fresh Rewards This Fall

October 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, CA – Pokeworks is welcoming fall with a lineup of limited-time offers that bring even more flavor, fun, and convenience to the center of every meal. From exclusive Pokeworks Rewards member bundles and bonus rewards to Signature Drink specials, October is packed with reasons to enjoy Pokeworks.

One highlight is the continuation of Feast Mode Fridays, running from October 3 to 17, with exclusive online bundles made for family dinners and group hangouts. Starting October 24, the fun levels up with Feast Mode Weekends, giving guests even more chances to enjoy ready-to-go combos through November 30.

“Fall is all about gathering, and we’re excited to give our Pokeworks Rewards Members more ways to connect over meals they love,” said Ha Ly, Head of Marketing at Pokeworks. “From bonus points to bundled deals, everything this season is designed to make dining easier, more rewarding, and always full of flavor.”

Pokeworks October Promotions include:

Uber Eats Exclusive | Through December 31

Guests ordering from Pokeworks for the first time—or the first time in a while—get $5 off any $25+ order on Uber Eats

Feast Mode Fridays & Weekends | October 3 – November 30

Exclusive online bundles for Pokeworks Rewards Members, perfect for sharing. Fridays only from October 3 to 17, then full weekends from October 24 to November 30.

2X Points | October 6 – 19

Rewards Members earn double points on every order for two weeks as part of Pokeworks Rewards’ annual October 2x2 point-earning holiday.

$2.99 Signature Drinks | October 6 – 26

Available at select stores with code FALLSIPS.

Free Miso Soup | October 20 – 26

Rewards Members enjoy a one-time reward for a complimentary miso soup; no purchase needed.

+20 Bonus Points with Signature Drinks | October 27 – November 23

Rewards Members earn extra points when they add a Signature Drink to their order at participating locations.



Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a passion for authentic Hawaiian poke. With its Poke Your Way® approach, guests can customize bowls, burritos, and salads with high-quality ingredients and sustainably sourced seafood, with options for every lifestyle—including vegan and gluten-free.

