Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouses Celebrate the Season with Holiday Buffet Classics

October 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses are ushering in the season with the launch of their Holiday Buffet, available now through Dec. 31. Starting at $12.99 for the lunch and $15.99 for dinner, guests can indulge in a holiday dining experience that blends homestyle dishes with seasonal flavors, alongside a mouthwatering Ribeye entrée special.

To kick off the holiday festivities, Ponderosa & Bonanza are serving a 10 oz Ribeye Steak Entrée starting at $22.99, cooked-to-order and paired with a choice of baked potato or steak fries. The Holiday Buffet lineup features centerpiece staples including Maple Glazed Ham and Oven Roasted Turkey covered in rich gravy – the ultimate showstoppers of the season.

Guests can also enjoy a variety of holiday-inspired sides including Sweet Potato Casserole, tossed in melted butter, brown sugar, and topped with oven-toasted marshmallows, and Green Bean Casserole, layered with French fried onions and baked to golden perfection. Other festive favorites include Seasoned Stuffing, prepared with traditional stuffing mix, celery, carrots, and onion, and baked in butter.

Lighter offerings include the Cranberry Spinach Salad, made with fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, diced eggs, and tossed in a creamy Italian dressing. For a sweet finish to a festive feast, guests can savor a slice of classic Pumpkin Pie, finished with a dollop of whipped topping.

SOURCE FAT Brands

###

