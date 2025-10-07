Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice: Shipley Donuts Launches Seasonal Donuts, Festive Fall Boxes

Autumn’s most-loved flavors now available at participating shops through November

October 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON — Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, welcomes autumn with the launch of their Pumpkin Spice Donut and fall flavor dozen boxes. These seasonal treats will be available for a limited time at participating locations, bringing comforting fall flavors to donut lovers nationwide.

Now through Nov. 16 or while supplies last, guests can indulge in Shipley's Pumpkin Spice Donut featuring a cake donut topped with maple icing and fall sprinkles.

“Shipley’s Pumpkin Spice Donut isn’t just another seasonal flavor—it’s made with the same care and craftsmanship our guests expect from us each day,” said Shipley Director of Culinary Kaitlyn Venable. “This limited-edition treat captures the essence of autumn flavors while delivering the quality and freshness that have defined Shipley for nearly 90 years.”

Beginning Sept. 29 through Nov. 30, fall flavor dozens, featuring a curated selection of seasonal favorites, will be available at select shops. Each box contains four chocolate-iced donuts, four maple-iced donuts and four white-iced donuts, all adorned with fall sprinkles — creating a convenient way for families, offices and friends to enjoy the season.

“When developing the fall lineup, it only felt right to bring back Shipley’s Pumpkin Spice donuts in a way that felt both nostalgic and refreshed,” said Venable. “The Pumpkin Spice Donut balances warm spices with our maple icing, while the fall inspired dozen boxes showcase how simple seasonal touches can transform our classic recipes into festive treats.”

Guests can order online at www.shipleydonuts.com/locations for pickup or delivery and sign up for Sweet Rewards to access exclusive offers.

About Shipley Donuts

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 380 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 14 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 121 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2025 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts, and sign up for Shipley Sweet Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

