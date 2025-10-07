Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Hits The Books With First-Ever College Campus Location at Emory University

October 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA – Big Chicken has taken its bold flavors to college. The brand kicked off its university strategy with the recent opening of its first-ever, on-campus location at Emory University.

The Emory University location sits in the Emory Market at Cox Hall Food Court, one of the campus’s central hubs for dining, studying and student life. With more than 15,000 undergraduate and graduate students on campus, the new restaurant allows the brand to be part of students’ daily routines.

Guests can dig into Big Chicken’s larger-than-life favorites like The Original Chicken Sandwich, the Shaq Attack and its newest lineup, Shaq Snacks. The menu also features decadent, layered cookies, hand-spun milkshakes and craveworthy sides, making it the perfect stop for a quick bite between classes, study sessions or weekend hangouts.

“I recently had a chance to drop by the Cox Hall Food Court when I was in Atlanta for the QSR Evolution Conference, and I loved seeing the long lines of students wrapped around the counter, enjoying our food with BIG smiles on their faces,” said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken.

Halpern added, “Food should be fun, bold and shared, and bringing Big Chicken to universities lets us serve up that energy to the next generation. These campuses are filled with connection and unforgettable experiences, and that’s exactly what we’re all about.”

