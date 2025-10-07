Z PLUMBERZ of Kennewick Under New Ownership

October 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // WASHINGTON – Z PLUMBERZ is undergoing a transfer in ownership of its sole Washington franchise location: Z PLUMBERZ of Kennewick.

The franchise location is now owned and operated by Matthew Mahany. Matthew has over 25 years of experience in the water treatment industry, and is eager to expand his established water treatment business by offering plumbing services as a Z PLUMBERZ franchise. Matthew will be assisted in daily operations by his wife Susi, who has been integral to the success of both companies, and Taylor Matson, who will act as the location’s general manager. In his free time, Matthew is an active member of the Water Quality Association and a board member of his local Home Builders Association.

“I have been in the water treatment industry for just over two decades, and decided to take my skills to the next level by offering plumbing services under a trusted industry name,” said Matthew Mahany, owner of Z PLUMBERZ of Kennewick. “As a quickly-growing plumbing franchise, I knew that Z PLUMBERZ was the right fit for my existing business. I am incredibly passionate about what I do, and can’t wait to begin offering a broader range of services to my existing and future customers. As I continue to build my team, I look forward to providing top-notch service and building long-lasting relationships across my community.”

As a customer-first company, Z PLUMBERZ firmly believes in providing full transparency, offering upfront prices, and never taking plumbing shortcuts. Regardless of the type of plumbing issue and when it occurs, customers can call Z PLUMBERZ at their 24/7 in-house call center to get their service scheduled right away.

Matt O’Rourke, President of Z PLUMBERZ, is dedicated to upholding the brand’s unmatched professionalism and customer-first business model: “Z PLUMBERZ exists within a highly competitive industry. And yet, Z PLUMBERZ continues to grow steadily and effortlessly stands out from the competition due to our unwavering commitment to raising the bar in the plumbing industry. The Z PLUMBERZ team can’t wait to see all the great work Matthew and his team will accomplish within their community.”

Since its founding in 2007, Z PLUMBERZ has remained dedicated to providing expert plumbing services with honesty, compassion, and enthusiasm. As a one-stop shop for customers’ plumbing installation and repair needs, Z PLUMBERZ offers same-day, licensed service. In addition to providing expert repairs that last, Z PLUMBERZ professionals prioritize keeping customers informed about the latest plumbing topics, services, and solutions. Z PLUMBERZ thoroughly explains each of their repairs and services so customers can make well-informed plumbing decisions. In doing so, Z PLUMBERZ strives to approach every service call with the same care and attention they would provide in their own homes.

