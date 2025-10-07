Ziebart Accelerates Franchise Growth with New Leadership and Strong Development Pipeline

Veteran franchise executive Tray Doster joins Ziebart as Director of Franchise Development

Automotive aftermarket leader's franchise development funnel strengthens with 50% growth in profiles YOY

Ziebart named to Franchise Business Review's 2025 list of the Most Profitable Franchises

October 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // TROY, Mich. -- Ziebart, the global leader in vehicle appearance and protection services, reports strong momentum as it enters the final stretch of 2025. The brand's commitment to growth is reflected in two major milestones: the appointment of veteran franchise development leader Tray Doster as Director of Franchise Development and recognition from Franchise Business Review as one of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2025.

"This year has been defined by the investment in our people, our franchisees, and our future," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart. "Welcoming Tray to the team and earning recognition from Franchise Business Review reinforces our more than 65-year legacy of balancing expansion with franchisee profitability and long-term success."

Ziebart's momentum in 2025 reflects a balanced mix of reinvestment from existing franchise owners and strong interest from new entrepreneurs. Ziebart's 50% growth in profiles received year-over-year is a testament to the strength of its model and the growing demand for its automotive appearance and protection services. Further underscoring that growth is Ziebart's recent recognition on this year's Franchise Times Top 400 List, ranking No. 265 among the largest franchise brands by global systemwide sales.

Appointment of New Director of Franchise Development

Incoming Director of Franchise Development Tray Doster succeeds longtime leader Michael Riley, who retired after more than 40 years of service with the brand. Riley first joined Ziebart as an Assistant Manager and quickly rose through the ranks to guiding the growth of the brand's franchise system.

Doster, brings nearly two decades of franchise development experience. He most recently served as Senior Manager of Franchise Development at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, and previously spent more than 15 years with Zaxby's, where he was instrumental in awarding more than 550 franchise agreements.

"Ziebart's philosophy of growing responsibly while prioritizing franchisee success really resonated with me," said Doster. "This brand has an incredible history and a strong reputation in franchising. I'm honored to build on the foundation Mike established as we continue expanding both domestically and internationally."

Industry Recognition

For the first time, Ziebart was named by Franchise Business Review as one of just 75 companies to be an award-winning franchise in its 2025 report on the Most Profitable Franchises. Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.

For more information on franchise opportunities with Ziebart, please visit www.ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities. To find a Ziebart near you, visit www.ziebart.com.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. All Ziebart products and services are made and sourced in the United States. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with more than 1,000 car dealer partners, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

Media Contact:

Meg Ryan

847.373.8873

[email protected]

