Ziebart Franchise Opportunity

Ziebart has been in business for over 60 years and has more than 1,200 service centers in 34 countries. Entrepreneur Magazine named Ziebart International Corporation one of its Top 500 Franchisors as well as a Top 200 Global Franchise.

The Ziebart Advantage

Why Ziebart? Because unlike some other franchise companies, we support you every step of the way. You'll never feel like you're on your own with our team of experienced professionals to help you when you need it.

Ziebart's World-Class Methods

As a franchisee, we will provide you with the following assistance:

We will help you and your commercial broker in selecting a site for your Ziebart store by providing you with research related to area demographics, population, traffic count, and more.

We may offer to finance all or a portion of the amounts you will pay us for re-sellable equipment and unopened inventory, which may include a portion of the Start-Up Package.

We will provide you with a comprehensive training program to help you succeed.

We will help you market your store after opening through programs designed to help you increase store traffic, grow sales, and build lasting relationships with customers.

We're Your Partner - Always

When it comes to opening a franchise with Ziebart, your Franchise Development Team will guide you through the process, step-by-step, from the very beginning. We're here to help you whenever and wherever you need it.

Whether you're an experienced franchisee or a first-time owner, your Franchise Development Team will assist you with due diligence, site location, financing, and more. Any questions you have about franchising with Ziebart - we have the answers.

After all, we know everyone's path is different. That's why our team works with you to identify your most pressing needs, so your business can be successful from the very beginning.

Business Development Guide

Our Business Development Guide helps further support you in your franchising efforts. Aimed at translating your enthusiasm and goals into a successful Ziebart franchise, this plan guides you through the process.

From site selection and operational setup to financial spreadsheet development and forecasting marketing sales goals, these are just a few of the components of this strategic document.

Training Support and Resources

When you're ready to open your own Ziebart franchise, you will be scheduled for an eight-week training program tailored to your needs. We will teach you everything you need to know about owning and operating your Ziebart franchise.

Instructional classes include technical skills, professional sales and marketing, business management, and an in-store experience at a company-owned location. You will be provided with exclusive software programs that will help you run the daily operations of your business and help you grow a vital customer database.

In addition, you will have direct contact to our entire support staff. We are here to help guide you with the day-to-day operations of your Ziebart franchise as well as assist you with sales, account development, marketing, operations, and technical support.

Location Development

While Ziebart products and services are highly regarded in our industry as effective vehicle solutions, it is still critical for our franchises to be located in key service areas. Our team will work with you and your broker to determine a prime location for your Ziebart franchise through demographic and market research, as well as how to use that space to present a clean and inviting place to shop and work!

Marketing and Advertising

Building a loyal customer base is a critical part of starting your own franchise. Ziebart franchise support includes effective marketing assistance designed to increase store traffic, grow sales, and help you build lasting relationships in your community.

Marketing and advertising programs include web lead generation, e-mail marketing, social media, direct mailing, corporate promotions, event planning, public relations, and more.

Ongoing Support

At Ziebart, we believe franchise support never ends. That is why we provide ongoing support, including technical training, grand opening support, outside sales development, in-store sales training, dealer conferences, regional marketing meetings, and more to ensure you have the tools you need to be a success - even after you buy.

Ziebart International Corporation is the world leader in vehicle appearance and protection services. Ziebart's 60 years of successful brand recognition stem from our customer-first mentality as well as our belief that opening a franchise is a team effort - not a solo mission.

