Another Broken Egg Cafe Announces Executive Leadership Team Driving Next Chapter of Growth

Industry Veterans Join Nation’s Leading Southern-Inspired, Full-Service Brand Elevating Operations and Guest-Focused Experiences

October 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // ORLANDO – Another Broken Egg Cafe, the award-winning, elevated ‘NextGen Casual’ daytime-only restaurant, today announced the executive leadership team guiding the brand’s next phase of growth, including President & CEO Jorge Salvat and Chief Marketing Officer Peter Frey. Over the past several months, the team has prioritized initiatives that will advance operational excellence, enhance the guest experience, and support purposeful expansion across the country.

Salvat brings more than 35 years of restaurant and franchise leadership to Another Broken Egg Cafe, having held senior roles with iconic brands including Burger King, McDonald’s, and Dunkin’ Brands. Since joining the company, Salvat has focused on strengthening franchisee support and advancing organizational processes. Early initiatives under his leadership have included realigning leadership roles across departments, tightening financial planning tools and performance reporting, launching a systemwide field operations review, and integrating marketing and culinary planning to better support operators.

“Another Broken Egg Cafe is a rare brand that combines an elevated, chef-driven menu with untapped growth potential,” said Salvat. “Since joining, my focus has been listening to our franchisees, team members, and guests, and then aligning around the opportunities that matter most. With a passionate franchisee base and a strong operational foundation, we’re sharpening our processes and creating tools that help our cafes thrive as we continue to grow in the months and years ahead.”

Complementing the brand’s operational leadership, Frey is focused on elevating guest engagement and loyalty at Another Broken Egg Cafe. He brings senior marketing experience from Sonny’s BBQ, SeaWorld, and Darden Restaurants. In his new role, he is actively leading comprehensive market research to refresh the brand’s marketing platform, using guest-driven insights to refine positioning and increase engagement. Looking ahead, Frey is focused on strengthening brand equity through consistent messaging, enhancing loyalty across digital and in-cafe experiences, and ensuring the Southern-inspired, culinary-driven brand maintains a differentiated position in the competitive breakfast, brunch, and lunch category.

Vice President of Culinary Joel Reynders, previously appointed and publicly announced in April 2025, continues to lead menu innovation at Another Broken Egg Cafe, ensuring every dish delivers a high-quality, made-from-scratch experience. He recently curated and launched the redesigned Fall Seasonal Selections menu, showcasing elevated, on-trend offerings that balance guest favorites with creative new dishes. Reynders’ work strengthens the brand’s culinary identity and supports the company’s strategic growth across existing and new markets.

“Our focus is on empowering our franchisees and giving them the tools, support, and insights they need to grow alongside the brand,” said Salvat. “Together with Peter, Chef Joel, and the rest of the leadership team, we’re not just refining operations but also shaping the next chapter of Another Broken Egg Cafe. Our goal is to create experiences that will excite guests and strengthen our presence in key markets nationwide.”

Throughout September, the leadership team embarked on a multi-city road show, visiting Orlando, Baltimore, Nashville, and Dallas to connect directly with franchisees. The tour provided a platform for meaningful conversations about the brand’s future, from sharing ideas to fostering collaboration and alignment. Across all stops, the team focused on optimizing operations, maximizing profitability, and building a stronger, more connected franchise network.

As the largest actively franchising brand in the daytime-only dining segment, Another Broken Egg Cafe is known for its Southern-inspired menu with creative twists and an elevated beverage program. Each cafe offers a modern, inviting atmosphere where flavorful dishes are paired with a full bar featuring signature cocktails, mocktails, mimosas, and bloody marys — all crafted to turn ordinary mornings into extraordinary memories. The brand is strategically focusing on growth in new and existing markets, with development efforts targeting states such as California, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, and beyond.

For more information about Another Broken Egg Cafe visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe of America Franchising, LLC (Another Broken Egg Cafe®) is an elevated breakfast, brunch, and lunch concept that transforms ordinary mornings into extraordinary memories through Southern-inspired dishes, handcrafted cocktails and mocktails, and joyful hospitality. Known for chef-driven innovation and making every guest feel valued and celebrated, the brand consistently delivers a warm, welcoming, and thoughtfully cultivated dining and full bar experience. With a menu featuring a wide variety of innovative twists on classic dishes, including gluten-friendly, vegetarian, and kid-friendly options, Another Broken Egg Cafe has become a gathering place where guests of all ages can spark genuine happiness and savor life’s moments together. One of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the U.S., the brand operates more than 105 locations across 17 states, with nearly 100 more in development. Recognized on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and Franchise Times’ Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, Another Broken Egg Cafe continues to expand its footprint nationwide with qualified entrepreneurs. To learn more, visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com.

