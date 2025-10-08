“Bar Rescue” Star and Hospitality Entrepreneur Jon Taffer Expands “Taffer’s Tavern” Franchise in Orlando, Florida

October 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // Las Vegas – Known for saving bar owners from ruin on nine seasons of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer is proud to announce the grand opening of Taffer’s Tavern Orlando on Wednesday, October 15. This location will introduce a reimagined menu and expand on local favorites, next-generation design, and a fully immersive brand experience that will serve as the blueprint for the tavern’s expansion.

“Orlando is the perfect city to debut Taffer’s Tavern in Florida,” said Nilesh Patel, franchisee of Taffer’s Tavern Orlando. “With its energy, diversity, and constant flow of visitors, it’s an ideal backdrop for the elevated tavern experience Jon has created. I’m thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind concept to International Drive and can’t wait to welcome both locals and travelers to discover what sets Taffer’s Tavern apart.”

Taffer’s Tavern is making its Florida debut in the heart of Orlando along International Drive, led by seasoned hospitality operator Nilesh Patel, who brings extensive experience in the restaurant and bar scene. Situated in a prime location just steps from convention centers, hotels, and entertainment attractions, Taffer’s Tavern aims to tap into the bustling foot traffic to further solidify its presence and attract a diverse clientele of locals, visitors, and business travelers seeking a unique dining experience. Alongside its elevated comfort food, the Orlando tavern puts the bar at the center of the guest experience, with signature cocktails and a robust spirits program.

“This expansion into Orlando is more than just launching another location as it’s the blueprint for the future of Taffer’s Tavern,” stated Jon Taffer. “We’ve taken everything we’ve learned from operations to flavor innovation to build a model that’s smarter, stronger, and designed to scale. Orlando is a natural fit for Taffer’s Tavern, as a city that thrives on energy, excitement, and hospitality, all the things our brand stands for.”

Inspired by the quintessential neighborhood pub, a regular gathering place for locals and visitors alike, Taffer’s Tavern is designed with traditional Old World taverns in mind. The new franchise locations showcase the culinary evolution of Taffer’s Tavern, emphasizing bold, elevated comfort food with a modern twist. Spirit-forward sauces, developed in collaboration with Taffer’s spirits portfolio, infuse classic dishes with innovative flavor. With an emphasis on providing the highest quality products and service, guests can expect both fan favorites and all-new offerings designed to surprise and satisfy.

New and signature menu highlights include:

Bourbon Burger ($17.95) - Browned Butter Bourbon signature sauce, Browned Butter Bourbon-glazed caramelized onions, whiskey bacon, aged white cheddar, brioche bun

Hangover Wings ($12.95) - 5 twice-cooked chicken wings, celery, carrots, ranch or bleu cheese. Flavors: michelada, original Buffalo, tequila lime, Dot’s Pretzels-crusted, cinnamon whiskey

Whiskey Business Burger ($18.95) – Spicy whiskey ketchup, whiskey bacon, arugula, provolone, fried egg, American cheese, brioche bun

Salted Caramel Triple Chocolate Brownie (13.95) – House-made honey bourbon ice cream, spiced rum caramel sauce

In addition to its culinary updates, the new locations will bring together the entire Taffer Brands portfolio with proprietary cocktails incorporating Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon - a rich, bold bourbon whiskey with notes of vanilla and toffee balanced by a full body. The concept came to Taffer while he was producing one of his many episodes of “Bar Rescue” at Taffer’s Tavern Alpharetta to blend the bold complexity of whiskey with the transformative ingredient of browned butter.

