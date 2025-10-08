Firstlight Home Care Celebrates Major Milestone With 300th Franchise Location Signed

October 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // (Cincinnati, OH) — FirstLight Home Care announced today its 300th franchise. This achievement underscores the company’s mission to provide compassionate, quality care to individuals and families across the United States.

The 300th franchise location, set to open in Delaware, represents the company’s continued growth and commitment to providing trusted in-home care services, including senior care, companion care, personal care, memory care, respite care, and veteran care. These services help individuals maintain their quality of life at home while preserving their dignity and independence so they can age in place with peace of mind.

“Reaching our 300th location would not have been possible without our dedicated franchise owners and their compassionate care teams who are devoted to our mission: helping people have their best day, every day,"said Glee McAnanly, President and Chief Executive Officer at FirstLight Home Care. “This milestone is more than just a number, it is a reflection of our dedication to care and the passion our franchise owners bring to the communities they serve each and every day.”

The company prides itself on client-caregiver matching, ensuring needs and personalities align for a more comfortable and enjoyable experience.

