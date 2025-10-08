Freddy’s Guests and Franchisees Raise More Than $779,000 Nationwide

October 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // WICHITA, Kan. – Guest donations across participating Freddy’s locations have helped generate more than $779,000 in support of nonprofit partners focused on education, military families, and disaster relief.

The contributions were raised through a series of seasonal round-up campaigns, with every cent donated to organizations making an immediate impact across the country, including Kids In Need Foundation, Folds of Honor, and Convoy of Hope. In addition to guest generosity, Freddy’s team members and franchise owners played a pivotal role in driving engagement, with some even matching donations to maximize impact.

“These campaigns speak to the power of small acts coming together to create meaningful change,” said Chris Dull, CEO of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. “We’re proud to support organizations doing such critical work, and we’re especially grateful to those who helped make this impact possible.”

Back-to-School Boost: $351,000 Raised for Kids In Need Foundation

From August 1–31, Freddy’s partnered with Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) to support students in underserved schools across the country. The campaign raised $351,022, helping provide essential classroom supplies and resources to ensure students and teachers are set up for success.

The campaign also coincided with KINF’s 30th year of service, honoring its national mission to promote educational equity.

Honoring Heroes: $381,000 Raised for Folds of Honor

In May, Freddy’s teamed up with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military members and first responders. Through generous guest participation, the campaign raised $381,905, supporting families pursuing academic opportunities across the country.

Folds of Honor has awarded more than 62,000 scholarships since its founding in 2007, with support from partners like Freddy’s helping to further expand access.

Standing Strong in Texas: $46,000 Raised for Flood Relief

Following widespread flooding across parts of Texas in early July, Freddy’s locations throughout the state partnered with Convoy of Hope to raise funds for disaster relief, particularly in Kerrville and surrounding Hill Country communities. From July 14 to July 31, guests donated $29,665 through the round-up program.

Freddy’s largest Texas-based franchise group, Lone Star Custard Holdings, LLC, contributed an additional $16,426 through a matching gift initiative across their 45 locations in the state, bringing the total raised to over $46,000.

Freddy’s commitment to giving back reflects its core values of hospitality and service. Whether it’s funding scholarships, filling backpacks, or providing relief supplies, the brand’s community-driven culture ensures guests can enjoy their steakburgers and frozen custard while knowing they’re also making a difference.

SOURCE Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

