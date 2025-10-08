Friendly’s Relaunches Breakfast and Celebrates the Holidays with New ‘Savor the Season’ Menu

October 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS — Get ready to savor the season at Friendly’s as it ushers in both the fall and winter seasons with comforting new menu items, a breakfast relaunch and festive holiday treats designed to honor nearly a century of shared family traditions. The Savor the Season Menu will be available from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, alongside the return of whimsical Conehead™ sundaes every month.

The limited-time menu highlights cozy flavors and classic Friendly’s sweetness:

Angus Beef & Barley Soup – Tender Angus beef, barley and a medley of vegetables in a savory broth. (Cup starting at $4.99; bowl starting at $6.99)

Apple Harvest Salad – Mixed greens tossed with Gala apples, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions and walnuts with apple cider vinaigrette on the side. (Starting at $12.99)

Harvest Stack – Toasted sourdough layered with stuffing, mashed potatoes, grilled turkey breast, cranberry sauce and turkey gravy. (Starting at $15.49)

Mediterranean Burger – A Big Beef® burger topped with greens, diced tomatoes, red onion, Feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette on a potato bun with fries. (Starting at $14.49)

Peppermint Stick Fribble® – A seasonal twist featuring peppermint stick ice cream drizzled with hot fudge and whipped cream. ($6.99)

Mocha Magic Sundae – This nostalgic fan-favorite is back! Made with Vienna Mocha Chunk ice cream layered with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, sprinkles, a cherry and vanilla sugar wafers. (Medium $6.99; Large $7.99)

In addition to the seasonal menu, Friendly’s breakfast is back and better than ever at participating locations. The expanded menu features updated takes on classic favorites such as brioche French toast, specialty pancakes, scrambles, omelets, quesadillas, handheld sandwiches and Morning Fribble® shakes.

For Halloween, guests can celebrate with two signature Conehead sundaes — Monster Mash and Fang — available throughout October. In addition, Fan Club Rewards Members will receive a special wallet drop offering kids a free meal with the purchase of an adult entree on Halloween at participating locations. The Conehead lineup continues with Tom the Turkey in November and Rudy the Reindeer through December, rounding out 90 years of magical sundaes at Friendly’s.

Friendly’s is also bringing back the fan-favorite Jubilee Ice Cream Cake, featuring chocolate chip ice cream, chocolate ice cream, fudge drizzle, almonds, chocolate candies and a frosted pink border. The cake is available systemwide starting in October and is perfect for any holiday gathering or festivity.

“As we continue to celebrate 90 sweet years, these seasonal menu additions and our refreshed breakfast lineup represent the tradition and innovation that have defined Friendly’s for generations,” said Dawn Petite, president of Friendly’s Restaurants. “From comforting fall dishes to seriously delicious sundaes, every item was designed to create moments worth savoring this season.”

SOURCE Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.