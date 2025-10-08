PayMore Ranked Recognized by Franchise Times in 2025

October 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK – PayMore has been recognized by Franchise Times in its 2025 Top 400.

The Franchise Times Top 400® is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales.

“Being recognized by Franchise Times is an exciting milestone for our brand,” said Stephen R. Preuss Sr., CEO and Co-founder of PayMore. “PayMore has gone from one store on Long Island to a coast-to-coast movement, and this honor reflects the momentum we’re carrying forward as more operators and consumers embrace resale.”

Founded in 2011 and franchising since 2020, PayMore combines e-commerce convenience with neighborhood retail for smartphones, tablets, gaming systems, and other electronics.

SOURCE PayMore

