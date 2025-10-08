Riko's Pizza Celebrates Grand Opening of its Carolina Beach, North Carolina Location!

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C., Oct. 8, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Riko's Pizza, a highly differentiated tavern-style ("bar pie") franchise concept, announced today the grand opening of its Carolina Beach location. Famous for its tavern-style pizzas, local neighborhood atmosphere, and extensive selection of delicious shareables, desserts, and craft beverages, Riko's newest location is situated just minutes from the beach and near many popular business, residential, and leisure areas.

Key features of Riko's Pizza of Carolina Beach include:

The brand's one-of-a-kind menu offering Riko's famous bar pies, oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads (available in a bowl, as a wrap, or on a pizza), craveable shareables (sliders, Riko's burrata, etc.), and fan-favorite desserts;

Designed with Riko's iconic rustic-urban décor and incorporating the character of the local community;

indoor/outdoor bar with 30 stools and 12 beers on tap, with a diverse list of canned/bottled beers, as well as fine wines and specialty cocktails;

26 large high-definition TVs behind the bar and throughout the restaurant;

An inviting outdoor dining patio with a great view of live music;

Accommodations for serving 150 guests comfortably at once, including large groups, kids' parties, fundraisers, live music, and other special events; and

A separate carry-out order section for easier takeout and delivery.

Riko's has partnered with a new franchisee, accomplished businessman John Greco, to own and operate the brand's Carolina Beach location. Mr. Greco brings 35 years of experience and a deep understanding of the local Carolina Beach community.

"Our team is blown away by the incredibly warm welcome we have received from the local community here in Carolina Beach—which has never had pizza options like Riko's," said Rico Imbrogno, Founder and CEO of Riko's Pizza. "We're thrilled to bring a slice of heaven to this beautiful coastal town. With its wholesome charm and spirit, it is the perfect place to expand our bold and growing brand into the Carolinas. At Riko's, it's more than just running a restaurant. We strive to be the go-to destination for customers to enjoy a delicious meal, catch their favorite televised sports, and create lasting memories with friends and family. And John Greco is just the man to create this one-of-a-kind atmosphere. So come in and check out our brand-new spot in the Proximity Complex—we can't wait to serve you!"

To celebrate the grand opening of the new location, the Company hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration on October 6th, featuring remarks from Rico Imbrogno, John Greco, Carolina Beach Mayor Lynn Barbee, and Jackie Wikander, Director of Marketing at the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce.

Carl Bachmann, President & COO of Riko's Pizza, added: "The Carolina Beach opening is off to an incredible start, with thousands of locals and visitors already coming through our doors and leaving as loyal fans of the Riko's brand. Expanding into North Carolina marks an exciting milestone in our East Coast growth, which is only heating up with several new locations set to open in the months ahead. We're thrilled to welcome John Greco and the entire Carolina Beach team to the Riko's family—they've done a phenomenal job bringing our concept to life in this community. Stay tuned, there's much more to come!"

SOURCE Riko’s Pizza

###

