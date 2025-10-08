Smoothie King Expands National Footprint with First-Ever Stores in Utah and Minnesota, Plus DFW Airport Growth

October 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS -- Smoothie King, the world's leading smoothie brand with a vision to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits, is fueling its national growth with a series of milestone openings this fall, including debuts in two new states and new growth in one of the country’s busiest airports.

The brand has officially opened its first-ever Utah location in Washington and its first-ever Minnesota location in Woodbury, marking Smoothie King’s entry into both states. Together, these openings bring delicious and nutritious, protein-packed smoothies to new communities while furthering the brand’s mission to inspire healthy lifestyles nationwide.

At the same time, Smoothie King is strengthening its presence at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) with two new locations in Terminal A and Terminal D, joining its existing Terminal A store. At DFW, the brand ranks #1 in the Snack Category, underscoring its ability to meet growing consumer demand for nutritious, on-the-go options while traveling.

With additional development opportunities across Utah, Minnesota, and beyond, Smoothie King continues to execute on its strategic growth plan, expanding its footprint and reaching new guests across the U.S.

Smoothie King, the original U.S. smoothie franchise—founded in 1973—is a Dallas-based company with over 1,200 stores nationwide.

The brand is committed to its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on providing great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. In April 2023, Smoothie King launched Smoothie Bowls, topped with whole fresh fruit and premium Purely Elizabeth™ granola, made with wholesome ingredients, non-GMO fruits and packed with flavor and nutrients. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently ranked #19 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500, #11 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners and #90 in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers. The brand was also featured in the top 100 of Technomic's annual America's Favorite Chains data, which resulted in ranking #8 in Nation's Restaurant News' "America's Favorite Chains" list earlier this year.

