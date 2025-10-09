Ace Hardware Ranks #5 on Franchise Times Top 400 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Hardware Retail Leader Retains Its Top 5 Position Thanks to Continued Store Growth and Strong Performance

October 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // Ace Hardware, the world’s largest hardware cooperative, has earned the #5 ranking on the Franchise Times Top 400 list for the fourth year in a row. The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. Ace Hardware once again joins the top five alongside iconic global brands McDonald’s, 7-Eleven, KFC, and Burger King, respectively.

Ace Hardware’s steady performance and consistent growth helped secure its place among the industry’s top corporations. In 2024, Ace posted $23.5 billion in retail sales, driven by strong same-store sales and new store development. The cooperative added 230 new stores, bringing its global total to more than 5,900. Over the past five years, Ace has opened more than 1,000 new stores worldwide.

“Ace is proud to be recognized once again by Franchise Times as one of the top five franchises, and as the #1 ranked retailer, on this respected list,” said Andy Enright, Senior Vice President of Retail Strategy and Operations at Ace Hardware Corporation. “Our continued success is fueled by the strength of our store owners, who are deeply rooted in their communities and committed to delivering helpful service every day.”

Ace Hardware operates as a retailer-owned cooperative, where independent owners both operate their stores and hold ownership in the cooperative itself. While Ace shares similarities with traditional franchise systems, its structure is unique; store owners are shareholders who benefit from annual profits distributed back to them as a patronage dividend. In 2024, Ace distributed $357 million in patronage dividends, representing a return on equity of nearly 39%. Unlike traditional franchise models, Ace store owners pay no royalty or ongoing franchise fees.

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the most comprehensive ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global sales and units. The annual list is the result of extensive research and reporting, offering the most credible and objective analysis in franchising. The rankings, full report, and searchable online database are available at www.franchisetimes.com/top-400-2025.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,700 locally owned and operated stores around the globe, while providing the best products, services, and operating methods to more than 5,200 Ace retail stores in the United States. Ace Hardware’s family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution, and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

