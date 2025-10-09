DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Brings Community-Focused Design Center to Larimer County

October 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen is bringing its family values and design expertise to Larimer County through a new Design Center in Fort Collins. The space, which officially celebrated its Grand Opening in August, is designed to inspire homeowners while also serving as a hub for community engagement and education.

DreamMaker is more than a remodeling company—it’s a family-owned business of Colorado natives who believe in building trust through transparency and service. “Our new Design Center is a one-stop location where people can explore designs, finishes, and working displays, and see what their future kitchen or bath could truly feel like,” said Amy Thomas, owner. “It’s also a place where we can sit down with homeowners to have transparent conversations about expectations and guide them through the entire design and remodeling process from start to finish.”

The Design Center showcases three full kitchens (including one fully working kitchen for live demos), three bathrooms (one fully working), cabinetry by Showplace and KCD, Onyx bath systems, and a curated selection room featuring finishes and design options.

To connect with neighbors and give back, DreamMaker has committed to hosting at least two events per month through the end of 2025. Upcoming initiatives include a November food drive to support local families, serving as a Toys for Tots drop-off location during the holiday season, and launching a Giving Tree in December to benefit a local charity. As a member of the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce, the company also plans to deepen partnerships with local organizations and businesses through collaborative events and educational seminars.

With a focus on kitchens and baths, DreamMaker combines design expertise with superior craftsmanship to create spaces people love. Guided by a Code of Values that emphasizes honesty, transparency, and respect, the company follows a proven, client-centered process that ensures highest satisfaction, and ethical excellence.

