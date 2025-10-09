Hand & Stone Accelerates Expansion with Appointment of New Chief Development Officer

October 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // Trevose, PA – Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, a leading national franchise delivering affordable wellness through professional massage and skincare services, is proud to announce the appointment of Matthew Stanton as its new Chief Development Officer (CDO).

In this pivotal role, Stanton will oversee franchise development, real estate, design, construction, and development purchasing, driving Hand & Stone’s continued growth as it brings its signature wellness experience to more communities across the United States.

A Proven Growth Leader Joins a Thriving Brand

Stanton brings more than 15 years of executive franchise leadership experience to Hand & Stone, with a proven track record of helping brands scale strategically and sustainably. He most recently served as Chief Development Officer at Purpose Brands, parent company to powerhouse concepts Anytime Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, Waxing the City, The Bar Method, and Basecamp Fitness.

Prior to that, he held leadership roles with WellBiz Brands and Smashburger, where he strengthened development infrastructure and expanded national footprints.

Having followed Hand & Stone’s evolution for more than a decade, Stanton says he was drawn to the company’s unique position in the marketplace, combining premium wellness experiences with a franchise model designed for long-term success.

“Hand & Stone has created an ecosystem where franchisees don’t just survive, they thrive,” said Stanton. “Watching the brand rise to lead the wellness category in Average Unit Volume and unit growth has been remarkable. I’m thrilled to join a brand with such momentum and a clear purpose: helping entrepreneurs scale profitably while making wellness more accessible nationwide. With this talented team, strong four-wall economics, and unwavering commitment to wellness and franchise entrepreneurship, we’re just getting started.”

Sustained Growth and a Bright Future

For more than 20 years, Hand & Stone has championed the success of its franchisees, building a powerful business model rooted in accessible luxury, operational excellence, and guest satisfaction. The brand’s focus on supporting franchise partners has fueled its rise to #93 on the 2025 Franchise Times Top 400 list, marking record-setting growth in recent years.

As Hand & Stone continues to expand its national footprint, Stanton’s leadership will be instrumental in guiding the company’s next chapter, focusing on smart market development, franchisee profitability, and a deepened commitment to wellness within the communities it serves.

“Matthew’s experience scaling some of the nation’s top fitness and wellness franchises makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said John Teza, President and CEO of Hand & Stone. “His vision aligns perfectly with our mission to empower entrepreneurship within our brand and enhance the well-being of the communities we serve.”

With strong unit economics, robust franchisee support, and a purpose-driven mission, Hand & Stone is positioned for its most dynamic growth phase yet, continuing to redefine the wellness category nationwide.

