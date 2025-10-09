Mr Gatti’s Pizza South Park Meadows Acquired by OneRyan Global LLC

October 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS — Mr Gatti’s Pizza announced today that South Park Meadows, has been acquired by OneRyan, the family office of Dallas-based businessman and philanthropist G. Brint Ryan. With the acquisition, Mr Gatti’s officially transitions to a 100% franchise-owned system.

The acquisition comes as Ryan and his wife, Amanda, CEO of OneRyan, prepare to open Mr Gatti’s Pizza in Big Spring, Texas this month with a grand opening scheduled for November 1. The forthcoming family entertainment center will feature signature Mr Gatti’s pizza, games, and bumper cars, creating a family-friendly destination to Ryan’s hometown.

“This marks an exciting chapter for Mr Gatti’s,” said Jim Phillips, CEO of Mr Gatti’s Pizza. “Brint and Amanda Ryan bring not only business expertise, but also a passion for community investment. Their acquisition of South Park Meadows and the launch of Big Spring signal the strength of our franchise system and the robust opportunities which lie ahead.”

Ryan, founder of Ryan LLC and one of Texas’s most prominent philanthropists, has made significant contributions to education, healthcare, and community revitalization across the state. The Ryans are also known for their restoration of Big Spring’s historic Hotel Settles, a project that helped spark downtown renewal.

“I’ve been fortunate to see firsthand the impact Mr Gatti’s has in creating spaces where families can come together,” said Amanda S. Ryan. “Acquiring South Park Meadows and opening in Big Spring is about carrying forward that legacy—combining great food, entertainment, and community connection.”

SOURCE Mr Gatti’s Pizza

###

