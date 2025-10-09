Rita’s Accelerates Growth with Strategic Corporate Investment and Sunbelt Market Seeding

Frozen treat concept marks milestone with Savannah acquisition, launches drive-thru-focused strategy to build and resell regional portfolios

October 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // PHILADELPHIA – Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard has acquired franchise locations in Savannah, Georgia, converting them into the brand’s first corporate-owned shops in more than 15 years and signaling a new phase of strategic investment and growth.

The acquisition is part of a broader initiative to accelerate expansion outside of its core markets, targeting high-growth regions in the South through a mix of franchise roll-ups and new drive-thru builds. By acquiring select franchisee shops and adding new corporate-developed locations, Rita’s aims to establish multi-shop regional portfolios that can later be sold to experienced multi-unit operators, strengthening the brand’s presence while creating scalable opportunities for growth.

“Our Savannah investment demonstrates the value we place on building new shops and putting our own money into seed markets that we can grow over time,” said Rita’s Chief Development Officer Lawrence Brown. “We’re acquiring strong local shops, adding new builds with Drive-thrus where there’s demand and scaling markets to a level where multi-unit operators can step in and grow them even further. It’s a model that accelerates brand growth while keeping our franchisees and guests as our first priority.”

The company’s near-term focus is on drive-thru locations, a format that continues to outperform traditional layouts and meet growing consumer demand for convenience. These smaller-footprint shops also enable faster expansion and better financial and operational performance for franchisees, particularly in high-traffic Sunbelt markets.

This corporate seeding strategy complements Rita’s ongoing franchise growth, including more than 20 new shops planned across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. The brand continues to target high-potential Sunbelt and SEC markets such as Georgia, Texas, Florida and the Carolinas, regions that offer extended operating seasons and strong year-round demand for frozen treats.

“Our goals are to accelerate development, build sustainable markets and position strong operators for long-term success,” Brown added. “By combining corporate investment with franchise expansion, we’re building a foundation for lasting growth.”

Prospective franchisees and property owners interested in opportunities in their area can visit OwnARitasFranchise.com and fill out a short contact form.

About Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 575 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and signature Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. As the brand continues to grow, Rita’s is actively seeking passionate franchise owners who want to bring its beloved treats to more communities. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit ownaritas.com or call 1-800-677-7482.

