Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services is building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, long-time Dallas native and local resident Lauren Walters has opened a new location to serve the Dallas community.

After caring for her own aging parents and family members for more than a decade and navigating the challenges of finding compassionate, consistent care for them, Lauren Walters found a new purpose-driven path. When she chose to exit a successful corporate career of 25+ years just before turning 50, she knew she wanted to do something truly new and different and make the most of the "second half of [her] century," finding more joy and purpose in her work.

The ability to provide work opportunities to mature caregivers while offering the quality care she desired for her own loved ones made Seniors Helping Seniors® the perfect fit for Walters. Now, as she prepares to launch her Dallas Seniors Helping Seniors® business, she is looking forward to providing both the daily necessary care tasks and contributing to the social and emotional wellness of both caregivers and receivers.

"Shifting from PR and communications to Seniors Helping Seniors® is a big change in many ways," said Walters. "But much of what I did in my 25+-year career was about client relationships, nurturing talent and building a culture within my team that resulted in delivering excellent services. Seniors Helping Seniors Dallas is the same. We are still all about people, building relationships and trust, and delivering unparalleled service, and now I get to look at it through a much smaller lens and see the direct impact we are having on seniors lives within our own community."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care.

