The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Expands Presence in Western North Carolina with New Affiliation in Asheville

October 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // MADISON, N.J. – The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand today announced its newest affiliation in the Tar Heel State. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Integrity Partners, the newly affiliated firm, is headquartered in downtown Asheville. This affiliation complements the brand’s existing footprint in the region, including nearby offices already serve Asheville and its surrounding communities.

The firm is co-led by Rachel Brown and Coker Metcalf, both deeply rooted in the community and well-versed in its real estate landscape. Brown obtained her real estate license in 2016 and transitioned into a leadership role at a regional brokerage just five years later. While there, she served as the broker-in-charge, overseeing all of the firm’s operations and helping to drive growth. Brown also currently serves as President of the Land of the Sky Association of REALTORS®.

Joining Brown in leadership is Metcalf, who was born and raised in Asheville, and brings a unique blend of professional experience. After serving in local law enforcement, he followed in the footsteps of both parents by joining the real estate industry in 2021. Metcalf also has a background in general contracting, which has provided him with key insights into new construction and renovation projects, an asset that enhances his ability to guide clients.

Brown and Metcalf aim to serve home buyers and sellers across Western North Carolina, from Hendersonville to Burnsville, with a highly personalized approach to residential real estate.

In their previous roles, both Brown and Metcalf were known by their clients for their unwavering commitment to integrity and excellence. These tenets perfectly align with the values of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand, which is what attracted the duo.

SOURCE Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

