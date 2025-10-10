Bubbakoo’s Burritos Opens Latest Baltimore-Area Restaurant

October 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // BEL AIR, Md. – Bubbakoo’s Burritos is opening its latest Baltimore-area restaurant on October 13. The first 50 guests will get to enjoy free burritos to celebrate the opening.

“We’re thrilled to finally open our doors in Bel Air and introduce the community to everything Bubbakoo’s has to offer,” said Yash Patel. “This town has such a strong sense of community, and we’re excited to become a part of it by serving up fresh, customizable meals in a fun and welcoming space. We look forward to building connections with our guests and becoming a local favorite here in the community.”

The new location is locally owned and operated by Patel.

Over the past 17 years, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Crispy Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

“Bel Air is a fantastic addition to Maryland,” said Chris Ives, CEO of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Every new opening gives us the chance to connect with more guests and introduce them to the flavors and energy that define our brand. We’re excited to see this location become part of the community.”

