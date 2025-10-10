Captain D’s Splashes Down in the UK in October

Iconic American seafood brand debuts refreshed design and UK-tailored menu at Westwood Cross Shopping Centre

October 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // Broadstairs, Kent – The wait is nearly over: Captain D’s, the iconic American seafood chain, will open its first ever UK restaurant at Westwood Cross Shopping Centre, Broadstairs, on 20 October.

The launch marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Captain D’s as the brand brings its refreshed restaurant design, UK-tailored menu, and international expansion strategy to life. This opening is part of a 20-unit master franchise agreement with local partner CD’s Holdings.

A Fresh Look for a New Market

The Broadstairs restaurant is the first to showcase Captain D’s modernised UK design, featuring a fresh new colour palette, playful seafood and chicken icons, and a vibrant, family-friendly vibe. It’s contemporary, fun, and full of energy, while still keeping the heart of what made the brand famous in the U.S. since 1969.

New Menu Highlights for UK Guests

Captain D’s UK menu is not your traditional fish and chips. It will spotlight a variety of seafood dishes including fire grilled and hand-breaded options. Their signature batter-dipped fish (classic and spicy), hand-breaded chicken tenders, and hush puppies — a classic Southern side making its UK debut – are a few of the items Captain D’s is excited to share with its UK guests. Here are more delicious menu items to look forward to:

Cheesy Fries and fiery Nashville Hot Fries for a bold twist on sides

and fiery for a bold twist on sides Nashville Hot Fish is hand breaded filets of fish spiced with Nashville hot seasonings

is hand breaded filets of fish spiced with Nashville hot seasonings Thick, creamy milkshakes to round out the family-friendly experience

to round out the family-friendly experience Hush Puppies are light, fluffy cornmeal fritters covered in a freshly prepared batter and served crispy golden brown. Captain D’s is famous for these and excited for UK guests to experience this southern side.

There are also plenty of chicken options on the menu, including a healthy grilled chicken sandwich alongside the fish favourites.

Building Momentum in the UK and Beyond

The Broadstairs opening is just the beginning. Captain D’s has two additional UK restaurants planned for Sussex and Hampshire, signaling strong momentum in its international growth strategy.

“We are thrilled to be opening our first UK location and to share this exciting new design and menu with guests in Broadstairs,” said Hair Parra, SVP of International Operations and Development at Captain D’s. “This opening represents the future of our brand — one that blends our heritage with innovation and sets the stage for Captain D’s global growth.”

Naveed Chattha, Operations Director of CD’s Holdings, added: “We’re proud to bring Captain D’s to the UK, starting with Westwood Cross. The response from the community has already been incredible, and with the new look, expanded menu, and family-friendly atmosphere, we believe Captain D’s will quickly become a favourite dining destination.”

For more information on Captain D’s and global expansion opportunities, visit https://www.captaindsfranchising.com/.

About Captain D's (UK)

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 23 U.S. states and Canada. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for over 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood and chicken that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed coffee. The brand is now expanding in Europe with the launch of its first UK restaurant. For more information, please visit https://captainds.co.uk.

