Chicken Salad Chick to Open First Restaurant in Mansfield

October 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA – Chicken Salad Chick announced today the opening of its first restaurant in Mansfield, Texas. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, October 14, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.â€¯

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, October 14 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10 am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Wednesday, October 15 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Large Tote Bag!**

Thursday, October 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE 30oz RTIC Tumbler!**

Friday, October 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Wooden Cutting Board!**

Saturday, October 18 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Quick Chick!***

Chicken Salad Chick of Mansfield is owned by Troy Morrison, a seasoned entrepreneur and the largest franchise owner in the brand’s system. Operating under his franchise group, Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, Morrison runs over 100 Taco Bell and Wingstop locations nationwide, along with 21 Chicken Salad Chick restaurants across Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

“Opening in Mansfield gives us the opportunity to share what makes Chicken Salad Chick so unique – fresh food, a welcoming environment, and a brand people can count on,” said Troy Morrison, franchise owner, Chicken Salad Chick of Mansfield. “Mansfield is a growing, family-oriented community, and I’m confident our restaurant will become a go-to spot where friends and neighbors can gather and enjoy a meal that feels both comforting and special.”

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts.

“Texas has truly embraced Chicken Salad Chick, and we’re eager to keep growing in a state that loves what we serve and lives by the same values we do,” said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “Troy is the ideal franchise partner to drive our Mansfield growth, bringing leadership, expertise, and a genuine passion for hospitality to every aspect of the restaurant and the community it serves.”

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Mansfield team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Mansfield, the restaurant will be raising money for Mansfield Cares, the No. 1 fundraiser for charitable organizations within the Mansfield community.

Chicken Salad Chick of Mansfield will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 9pm.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Guest must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older and purchase a Chick Trio. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

