Fully Promoted of Southern Nh’s Event Brings 200+ Nh Business Leaders Together

October 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // Bedford, NH - Fully Promoted of Southern NH (FPSNH) hosted its second annual client appreciation event, Fully Promote NH Businesses, this month at Bedford Event Center in Bedford, NH. In partnership with Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce, Greater Merrimack/Souhegan Valley Chamber of Commerce and New Hampshire Home Builders Association, the event drew more than 200 local business leaders, successfully evolving from a gesture of appreciation for loyal clients into a premier networking opportunity for the region’s business community.

“This event is so much greater than appreciation. It’s proof that growth means more when it’s shared, and it really highlights the entrepreneurial spirit across the Granite State,” said Calautti. “When we say, ‘Helping Businesses Grow for 20 years,’ we really mean it. Our mission at Fully Promoted of Southern NH is to help NH businesses stand out in their respective industries. This event is our way of giving back while giving fellow business owners the chance to grow their networks…and their businesses. What began as a simple way to say thanks, has grown into a tradition for us.”

In addition to inviting Fully Promoted vendors to showcase their merchandise and apparel lines, Sal teamed up with NH-based companies, including Tidewater Catering and Eye Candy Balloons. The event also featured the FPSNH Hat Bar, a custom, on-the-spot hat-making experience headlining 603-themed patches designed by the FPSNH team. Raffles included prizes valued at up to $3000 for seven (lucky) attendees:

Mike Babineau, Raynor Door Authority of New England (Grand Prize Winner)

Jason Doran, Blackdog Builders

Bob Hayward, Capital Tile & Marble

Martha Erickson, Bluestone Farm

Shelley Lochman, Hydrodry Restoration

Sandra Fontaine, Nashua Center

Donna Dailey, New England Career Services

SOURCE Fully Promoted of Southern NH

