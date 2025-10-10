Woody’s Bar-B-Q® Celebrates Its 45th Year with New Owners at the Helm

October 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // Jacksonville, FL, – Entrepreneurs Woody Mills and Yolanda Mills-Mawman have beaten the odds – roughly seven and a half times over. Whereas data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that the average lifespan of a startup restaurant is just a little over six years, the duo’s beloved classic Southern BBQ concept commemorated its 45th year on July 1. To celebrate, the co-founders of Woody’s Bar-B-Q will soon begin enjoying their newly minted retirement. In 1980, Mills and Mills-Mawman opened their first restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida. After enjoying early success and expanding to several locations, they transitioned to franchising while retaining ownership of select sites. In 2013, restaurateur Jack Dunsmoor joined the fold as one of Woody’s franchisees, and by 2017, he became a multi-unit franchisee. Today, Dunsmoor and his partner, Kelly Harris, announced their purchase of the Woody’s Bar-B-Q Franchise System.

“It’s bittersweet to say farewell to something that has been such a major force in our lives for more than four decades,” said Yolanda Mills-Mawman, co-founder and former president of Woody’s Bar-B-Q. “Woody and I are extremely proud of what we’ve built, and we’re incredibly thankful for our family of franchisees and everyone who ever dined in our restaurants. I credit much of our success to one simple ingredient – Woody’s genuine love of people. As we pass the torch, we are heartened by the fact that Jack is an amazing operator. As the owner of our Powers Avenue-Jacksonville location for more than 10 years, he has an intimate understanding of our customer base, operations, menu, culture, and company brand. His partner, Kelly, has also enjoyed many successful years in the industry. I do not doubt that they will carry on Woody’s devotion to our patrons, the communities we serve, and the quality of the food on which we founded our company. The fact that Jack is a franchisee and very well-liked will aid in a smooth transition and make him highly relatable to current and future owners in our franchise system.”

Also ensuring a smooth transition is the retention of the current VP of Operations for Woody’s Bar-B-Q, Jay Vail. Vail has been with the company since 2016, having lent his talents to Cracker Barrel for several years prior.

“We have operated and believed in Woody's BBQ for more than 10 years and are excited to build on what Woody and Yolanda have done,” said Dunsmoor, who will serve alongside Harris as a principal at the company, under the Greater Purpose Restaurant Group umbrella. “Kelly and I believe in our teammates, franchisees, vendors, and guests who support the Woody's Bar-B-Q brand daily. We invite everyone to stay tuned for details about our annual rib-eating contest coming up in October 2025.”

Woody’s namesake, former CEO, and co-founder, Woody Mills, looks forward to the continuation of the legacy he and Mills-Mawman built, with a deep appreciation for everyone who played a role in the last 45 years. “I’d like to thank – first and foremost – our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for this blessing of a business. Through Him, we received both guidance and abundance. I’d also like to thank our patrons. It means the world to me and my family that they would choose Woody’s Bar-B-Q – whether as a one-time stop or as a favorite gathering place. I’ve made a lot of longtime friends through this business over the course of the last 45 years, and I’m grateful for them all.”

