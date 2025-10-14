Abra Woodstock Named “Best Auto Body Shop” by Atlanta Best Media’s Best of Winner Awards

October 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // Charlotte, NC – Abra is proud to announce that Abra Auto Body Woodstock, Georgia, owned by Vernon Krause, has been named Best Auto Body Shop by Atlanta Best Media in its annual Best of Winner awards, a readers’ choice program that celebrates top-rated businesses throughout the Atlanta metro area.

Each year, Atlanta Best Media invites local residents, businesses, and readers to nominate and vote for their favorite companies across a wide range of categories. Winners represent the most respected and recommended local service providers, selected directly by the community.

With a strong focus on customer care, safety, and reliable repair work, Abra Woodstock is part of the national Abra network, one of the most trusted names in auto body repair. Their team of skilled technicians uses advanced technology and repair methods to restore vehicles to pre-accident condition while minimizing downtime for customers.

“This recognition is a testament to the Abra Woodstock team’s commitment to operational excellence and customer care,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “We’re proud to support them as they continue delivering trusted, high-quality repairs in the Atlanta area.”

