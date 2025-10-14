Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar and the Charlotte Hornets Team Up for Three More Years

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar and the Charlotte Hornets are teaming up once again, re-signing a three-year partnership that promises exciting fan experiences and community impact throughout the Charlotte area.

The renewed partnership will build on previous successes with engaging promotions, fan-focused events, and a continued presence at Spectrum Center, giving fans even more ways to enjoy the game-day experience.

"From the start, this partnership has been about creating joy and connection for fans," said Scott Isaacs, President of Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar. "Basketball has a way of bringing people together — just like pizza — and we're thrilled to keep growing that spirit with the Hornets over the next three years."

As a locally founded brand, Brixx sees the partnership as an opportunity to deepen its ties to the Charlotte community, while also celebrating the energy and excitement the Hornets bring to the city.

