Christian Brothers Automotive Hosts 15th Annual National Service Day

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Christian Brothers Automotive (CBA) recently hosted its 15th Annual National Service Day. This community initiative provides complimentary oil changes, safety repairs and other services to pre-selected individuals in need. Recipients are chosen through local outreach efforts, including community and church groups, ensuring the support reaches those who need it most.

"For 15 years, National Service Day has been a reflection of who we are at CBA – a company rooted in service and compassion," said CBA President and CEO Donnie Carr. "Our franchise owners continue to show up for their communities in meaningful ways, and their heart for giving back inspires everything we do. It's an honor to stand alongside them as we serve our neighbors and live out our mission together."

Launched in 2005 by a CBA franchisee in Austin, Texas, National Service Day is a meaningful way for CBA locations to give back to their communities through a designated day of service. In 2010, National Service Day – which began by offering free oil changes to single mothers and other community members in need – was officially adopted as a company-wide initiative. More than a decade later, it has evolved into a cornerstone of the brand, held annually on the second Saturday of October, depending on location.

Each CBA franchise creates its own unique National Service Day experience – from family-friendly events and support for local causes, to offering maintenance for first responders, Veterans and educators, or even donating services and vehicles to families in need.

In addition, at the CBA Support Center in Houston, team members partnered with several local and national organizations, including American Heritage Girls, Trail Life, Discovery Youth and Advocates for Immigrant Survivors, to host an interactive car care clinic. The event provided participants with hands-on experience and practical knowledge, such as how to change a tire, jump-start a car and stay safe on the road.

