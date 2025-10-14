East Tennessee Readers Crown Buddy’s bar-b-q With Multiple Honors

October 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // KNOXVILLE, TN — East Tennessee readers have spoken, and Buddy’s bar-b-q came out on top. The bar-b-q franchise is proud to announce their first-place recognition across multiple categories in the Knox News Community Choice Awards and the Anderson County Best of 2025 Awards, showing why generations have made Buddy’s their go-to for authentic, comforting Southern bar-b-q.

The community’s love translated into major wins this year. In the Knox News Community Choice Awards, readers voted Buddy’s as the winner in the “Best Barbecue” and “Meal for the Money” categories, proving the franchise’s variety of affordable bar-b-q, smoked fresh on-site every day, is “A Smokin’ Good Deal” that just can’t be beat. Knox News readers also recognized Buddy’s catering, naming it a favorite in the category.

Readers of The Courier News also awarded Buddy’s the title of “Best BBQ” for the Anderson County Best of 2025 Awards, a special recognition for the franchise built on 53 years of tradition. Known for their Hickory-smoked bar-b-q and welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, Buddy’s has always delivered the kind of Southern comfort that makes guests feel right at home.

“We are incredibly honored and grateful to be recognized by the East Tennessee community in such a big way,” said Mark Lemoncelli, CEO of Buddy’s bar-b-q. “Not only are these awards a testament to the hard work the Buddy’s team has continued to put forth every day, but they’re also a testament to our loyal guests who have supported us for more than five decades.”

SOURCE Buddy’s bar-b-q

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.