Former Arby’s in Provo to Become Konala Healthy Fast-Food Drive-Thru

October 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // Coeur d’Alene, ID — Konala has officially signed a lease for its first Utah location in Provo. The new restaurant will open in early 2026 inside a converted former Arby’s.

The location will be owned and operated by franchisee Tyson Adams. Adams, a seasoned restaurateur with a background managing Jersey Mike’s Subs and running his own food truck, previously helped manage Konala’s first franchise location in Spokane, Washington.

The upcoming Provo site continues Konala’s trend of transforming former fast-food drive-thrus like Carl’s Jr. and Arby’s into modern, minimalist kitchens. Free of fryers, grills, and grease traps - serving fresh, macro-balanced meals instead of greasy fast food.

“Conversions like this one are a part of our whole strategy,” said Konala Founder Trace Miller. “If the right space comes along, we will take underutilized drive-thrus and breathe new life into them, swapping fryers and grease traps for fresh ingredients and efficient kitchens. It’s better for the operators, better for the guests, and better for the community.”

