Layne's Chicken Fingers Ranked Restaurant Business Future 50 Ranking

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Layne's Chicken Fingers was ranked on Restaurant Business's 2025 Future 50 list. The ranking looks at brands that have seen consistent unit count and sales growth. The brands are then ranked based on their 2024 systemwide sales.

"We're honored to have been ranked highly on the Restaurant Business Future 50 list," said CEO Garrett Reed. "We have consistently emphasized the financial strength but never at the expense of the guest experience or franchisee support."

Restaurant Business reports that, in 2024, Layne's saw a year-over-year unit increase of 50% and a year-over-year sales increase of 67%.

