Shipley Donuts Launches ‘Hot Glazed Guarantee’

Iconic Texas brand promises to serve hot glazed donuts until 10 a.m. every morning

October 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON — Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade daily donuts and kolaches, has launched its “Hot Glazed Guarantee,” promising guests hot glazed donuts until 10 a.m. or later daily at almost all 385-plus locations nationwide.

The “Hot Glazed 'til 10 a.m.” promise reinforces Shipley's dedication to serving its No.1 seller — its signature glazed donut — warm, soft and freshly glazed for guests to enjoy at peak freshness throughout the morning rush.

“Our signature glazed donut isn’t just a menu item for Shipley — it’s the cornerstone of our brand and the reason generations have been bringing their families through our doors for decades,” said Shipley Director of Culinary Kaitlyn Venable. “For nearly 90 years, we've been serving up our famous hot glazed recipe. This promise gives our guests more opportunities to experience the world’s greatest donuts at their most glorious.”

Shipley's iconic glazed donuts, known for their unique hexagon shape, are carefully glazed to sweet perfection. All Shipley donuts and kolaches are handmade fresh daily by bakers who start at 3 a.m. each day.

Guests can experience the guarantee firsthand by visiting nearly all Shipley Donuts locations or ordering online for pickup or delivery at https://shipleydonuts.com/.

About Shipley Donuts

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 385 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 14 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 121 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2025 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.â€¯

