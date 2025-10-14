Spavia Brings First Kansas City-Based Luxury Day Spa to Overland Park

October 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Spavia Day Spa new franchise agreement for Overland Park, Kansas.

Spearheading the new location is Kim Kovar, a Kansas City native, seasoned corporate recruiter, and current entertainment DJ who is making the leap into full-time business ownership. With decades of experience connecting with people—whether as a senior recruiter or as a former radio DJ on Kansas City’s Mix 93.3 and DJ of the Kansas City Chief’s official tailgate—Kim has built a career rooted in community engagement. Now, she’s channeling that passion into creating a welcoming spa environment where guests can truly experience the Spavia difference.

“I have always dreamed of owning a business that was innovative and aligns with my passions for wellness, community involvement, and helping people feel their best,” said Kim, who will be leading the day-to-day operations of the Day Spa with the support of her husband Matt. “When I discovered Spavia, everything clicked—the luxurious atmosphere, personalized treatments, and the leadership team’s genuine commitment to supporting franchisees. Spavia is more than a day spa, it’s a community. And I can’t wait to bring the experience to Overland Park.”

The forthcoming Spavia Overland Park location will offer a full menu of resort-inspired treatments designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s guests, including targeted facials, therapeutic massages, body treatments, and waxing. Upon arrival, guests can slip into plush spa robes and sandals, enjoy warm aromatherapy neck pillows, and relax in a tranquil retreat room with exotic teas and calming music, setting the tone for a true luxury experience.

In addition to its treatments, each Spavia location includes a spa boutique, which provides a wide range of retail offerings, purchasable by guests to maintain their self-care routines at home or for gifting occasions. Retail categories include premium skincare products, recovery tools, candles, jewelry, and more.

“Kim’s strong local roots, business acumen, and passion for wellness make her an ideal franchise partner for Spavia,” said Marty Langenderfer, CEO and Co-Founder. “Her commitment to hospitality and her community connections will help her spa quickly become a go-to destination for self-care in Overland Park.”

