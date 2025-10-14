Spherion’s Kathy George Named to SIA’s 2025 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List

October 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA — Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) announced today that President Kathy George was once again named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) prestigious Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list.

George earned recognition this year for spearheading initiatives that strengthened Spherion’s performance and resilience. Within her first year of presidency, she pioneered a new sales leadership structure, which added Vice Presidents of Sales and Sales Enablement.

“I’m humbled to be recognized by SIA and be included in the Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list,” said George. “This award is especially meaningful because it celebrates women whose leadership and vision drive growth across the staffing industry. It’s an honor to be included alongside so many remarkable women leaders who are shaping the future of our field.

Beyond business performance, George founded Spherion’s Community Impact Council to foster collaboration between corporate leaders, franchisees, and colleagues, strengthening the company’s long-standing commitment to service and community engagement. Outside of Spherion, George has personally sponsored more than 30 women through Women for Women International’s Stronger Women, Stronger Nations program and continues to champion causes such as March of Dimes and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In addition to her role as President of Spherion, George is a Certified Franchise Executive through the International Franchise Association and an active contributor to industry conversations as a speaker at ASA’s Staffing World, DisruptHR, and the Franchise Leadership & Development Conference. She also serves as a member of Women of Color in Staffing (WOCIS) and the Forbes HR Council.

George’s endeavors have been celebrated with many industry recognitions this year, including, most recently, a feature in Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s 50 Women of Wonder 2025 Issue, which honors women whose vision and resilience are shaping the future of franchising.

