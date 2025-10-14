SYNERGY HomeCare Opens Its First Location in the Bayou State

October 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced its first location in Louisiana, SYNERGY HomeCare in Thibodaux.

The company is owned and operated by the husband-and-wife duo of Charles and Crystal Crosby, who are already successful owners of their own family business in the Bayou State, and now want to give back to their community by joining the caregiving industry.

The Crosbys and their team of compassionate caregivers will assist residents throughout Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. John, St. Mary, and Terrebonne with a wide variety of non-medical, in-home care services, from companion care to personal care and respite care.

The Crosbys have spent the past 20 years leading a successful, locally based business, which has allowed them to notice growing consumer needs in the area, including the increasing need for home care services, particularly among Baby Boomers. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic reports wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Charles and Crystal are already accustomed to working as their own bosses and have become extremely disciplined and detail-oriented as a result. For over 20 years, they’ve led a major energy company based in Louisiana that supplies services to oil and gas companies throughout the Gulf of Mexico and the rest of North America. With multiple offices and hundreds of employees under their company umbrella, the pair has become extremely reliable and has developed a true sense of commitment to every person they’re responsible for.

Now, the Crosbys are bringing that same level of commitment and capability to the caregiving industry. Although they’ve experienced plenty of success in their other careers, they still wanted to find something that would allow them to make a more tangible difference in their immediate community.

“To have the ability to make a positive difference in someone’s life is a special opportunity,” said Charles. “We grew up in a close-knit community where caring for others was a shared responsibility. Not only did this show us the value of dignity, empathy, and compassion, but it also allowed us to experience an incredible feeling of accomplishment whenever we were able to make someone else’s life easier. Now, we want to pursue that feeling full-time.”

While Louisiana is home to a large number of older adults and reputable healthcare facilities, it severely lacks capable in-home care providers. Many local residents would stand to benefit from caregivers for assistance cooking, shopping, running errands, doing light housekeeping or going for walks. Some even require personal care, such as help with bathing, dressing, or using the toilet.

“We strive to treat every client like family and to do everything in our power to make their lives better,” said Crystal. “For years, we’ve demonstrated a commitment to our employees and business partners, and now, we will continue to do so in the caregiving industry. We can’t wait to address the needs of our friends and neighbors and provide them with a care option that will allow them to age gracefully from the comfort of their homes.”

SOURCE SYNERGY HomeCare

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.