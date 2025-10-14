Wetzel’s Pretzels Expands Florida Presence with Bakery in Lehigh Acres

October 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s) has joined forces with Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, to open its first bakery location in the Fort Myers suburb of Lehigh Acres, located inside the store.

The new bakery will bring even more flavor to the community with its craveable snacks and refreshing drinks, a perfect pairing for a shopping trip. Mitul Chonati and Hitesh Barvaliya, veteran restaurant operators and first-time Wetzel’s franchisees, are spearheading the opening of this location. The duo has been working together since 2008 and is currently operating over 11 Cold Stone Creameries and five Planet Smoothies. As local Lehigh Acres residents, both are committed to bringing the brand’s products to more communities across Florida.

“Having operated restaurants together for more than 15 years, Hitesh and I know the value of offering guests something fresh, fun, and delicious. We’re proud to bring that same experience to Lehigh Acres with Wetzel’s Pretzels,” said Mitul. “This location represents more than just growth for us; it’s about sharing the Wetzel’s brand with community members and creating a go-to spot for craveable snacks that fuel everyday shopping trips.”

“We’re thrilled for Mitul and Hitesh to open their first Wetzel’s location with us ,” said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “We are looking forward to bringing our beloved pretzels to the greater Fort Myers area, and we are confident the community will embrace Wetzel’s warmly.”

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California, in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities through its cool SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues.

SOURCE Wetzel’s Pretzels

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.