Abra Celebrates Doug Sharp’s Leadership with 2025 Franchisee of the Year Award

October 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // Charlotte, NC – At the Ascend 2025 Conference, Abra proudly recognized Doug Sharp, owner of Abra Watertown and Abra Brookings, as Abra’s 2025 Franchisee of the Year. This award honors franchisees who exemplify operational excellence, community leadership, and a deep commitment to the Abra brand.

Since joining Abra in 2008, Doug has brought more than four decades of industry experience and an unwavering passion for people and process. His leadership reflects the perfect balance of strategic thinking, day to day discipline, and customer care.

Beyond the shop floor, Doug is deeply engaged in his community, partnering on local events and supporting initiatives that keep his business connected to the people it serves.

“This recognition means everything because it reflects the work of our entire team,” said Doug Sharp, owner of Abra Watertown and Abra Brookings. “We’ve built our reputation on trust, consistency, and care—and I’m grateful to Abra for the partnership and support that’s helped us grow stronger each year.”

“Doug Sharp is a leader through and through,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “With decades of experience and a team-first mindset, he continues to raise the bar in every way. His commitment to quality and community makes him an outstanding example of what it means to be part of the Abra family.”

Please join us in congratulating Doug Sharp for being named Abra’s 2025 Franchisee of the Year, a well earned honor for a respected leader in the network.

SOURCE Abra Auto Body Repair of America

###

