Chicken Salad Chick Opens First Restaurant in Lexington’s Hamburg Shopping Area

October 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA – Chicken Salad Chick announced today the opening of a new restaurant in Lexington. Known as one of Lexington’s top shopping and dining destinations, Hamburg will now feature the city’s first Chicken Salad Chick drive-thru.

The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, October 21, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*. During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, October 21 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Wednesday, October 22 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE teal Chicken Salad Chick tote bag!**

Thursday, October 23 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 6pm to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE 20oz engraved Chick Tumbler!***

Friday, October 24 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE red Chicken Salad Chick tote bag!**

Saturday, October 25 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Large Quick Chick on a future visit!***

Chicken Salad Chick of Lexington – Hamburg is owned and operated by Vickie Tranter, who brings more than 30 years of experience in foodservice and hospitality. Vickie opened her first Chicken Salad Chick in Nicholasville, which marked the very first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Kentucky. For the past seven years, the Nicholasville restaurant has proudly served the greater Lexington community. The new Hamburg location expands that reach into one of Lexington’s most popular commercial and residential hubs, adding a convenient drive-thru to the dining experience.

Vickie’s business background spans a wide range of concepts, including ownership and operation of Fazoli’s restaurants to Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn, and Best Western hotels across Virginia and Ohio. She and her family currently also own an Auntie Anne’s Pretzels in Lexington.

“I’m thrilled to be opening my second Chicken Salad Chick restaurant,” said Vickie Tranter, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Lexington – Hamburg. “Over the past seven years, it’s been amazing to see how the community has embraced us in Nicholasville, and we’re so excited to bring that same experience to Hamburg. With our drive-thru, convenient catering options, and warm Southern hospitality, we look forward to serving even more guests across the greater Lexington area.”

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Lexington – Hamburg restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, drive-thru, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

“We’re pleased to continue growing Chicken Salad Chick’s presence in the Bluegrass State,” said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. “What Vickie has built across the Lexington area with her Nicholasville restaurant has been tremendous. She and her team have created a loyal following through great food, genuine hospitality, and an outstanding catering program. Lexington’s community spirit and strong business environment make it an ideal market for our continued growth, and we’re excited to see Vickie bring that same success to Hamburg.”

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Lexington – Hamburg team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Lexington, the restaurant will be raising money for Lexington Dream Factory, a non-profit organization that grants dreams to children ages 3-18 with critical or chronic illnesses in Lexington, southern and eastern Kentucky.

Chicken Salad Chick of Lexington – Hamburg will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 8pm.

