Cicis® Pizza Fans Score this Season with Football Value Packs

Nation’s Leading All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Makes Game Day Easy with Value Packs Designed for Sharing, Customizing, and Saving

October 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // COPPELL, Texas — Cicis® Pizza, the brand that pioneered the all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, is helping fans tackle game day hunger with its crowd-pleasing Value Packs. Designed to satisfy groups big and small, these meal deals offer unbeatable pricing, customizable options and the quality guests love – all in one easy order.

With pizza sizes to fit every appetite and sides that score big with any crowd, these packs are the ultimate win:

Value Pack #1 – $19.99: Two Large 1-Topping Pizzas + Guest’s Choice of One Smaller Portion Side (Garlic Cheesy Bread, Cinnamon Rolls, or Brownies)

Value Pack #2 – $25.99: Two Giant 1-Topping Pizzas + Guest’s Choice of One Smaller Portion Side (Garlic Cheesy Bread, Cinnamon Rolls, or Brownies

Value Pack $3 – $17.99: Two Medium 1-Topping Pizzas + Guest’s Choice of One Smaller Portion Side (Garlic Cheesy Bread, Cinnamon Rolls, or Brownies”

“Whether it’s a big weekend watch party or a cozy game night with family, we know how important it is to have food that’s both affordable and crowd-pleasing,” said Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis. “Our Value Packs deliver on that need with delicious variety, real value, and meals that bring people together.”

In addition to its Value Packs, Cicis is teaming up with Dr Pepper® to support students through the annual Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway. The program has awarded millions in tuition assistance, and this year, one Cicis fan will have a chance to win $10,000 in scholarship money to help fuel their education and future opportunities.

To enter, fans can text the keyword “CICIS” to 737737 for a chance to win, or email [email protected] with their name, phone number, and state, along with the sweepstakes name “The 2025 Dr Pepper® Cicis Pizza Tuition Giveaway.”

Value Packs are available for both online ordering and in-store purchases at all Cicis Pizza locations. For more information about the Value Packs, visit https://www.cicis.com/value-packs.

About Cicis® Pizza

Founded in 1985, Coppell, Texas-based Cicis invented the Endless Pizza Buffet concept, offering guests a wide variety of pizzas, including traditional crust and flatbreads, along with pastas, salads and desserts for dine-in, to-go and catering. With nearly 300 restaurants in 30-plus states, Cicis has been ranked by CNN Money as the No. 1 "Casual Dining Pizza Chain (for your money) in America," named by Technomic as the No. 2 "Most Kid-Friendly Chain as voted by Millennial Moms" and recognized by Nation's Restaurant News among its Top 200 Restaurant Chains.

For more information about Cicis, visit cicis.com or facebook.com/CicisOfficial.

