Club Pilates Announces Thailand Master Franchise Agreement

October 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. –Club Pilates announced today it has signed a Master Franchise Agreement in Thailand, with a commitment to open 20 studios in Bangkok, the municipality and Chonburi Province.

The agreement has been signed with Me In Motion Co., Ltd., led by CEO Thanayous Kositsakul, a seasoned business leader with more than three decades of experience operating Toyota dealerships, and his wife Varissara Kositsakul. Together, they have extensive experience owning and operating international retail and franchise businesses in Thailand. In addition to their decades of experience with Toyota in Thailand, they also bring a strong background in the fitness and golf apparel sectors through their former company, TAFF Co., Ltd., which distributed leading global brands such as Callaway Golf, Taylormade, Cobra-Puma Golf, Acushnet, Adidas, and Billabong. Their company, Me In Motion operates as a diversified lifestyle and wellness business, with deep expertise in brand development, retail, and consumer engagement.

"Now is the right time to launch Club Pilates in Bangkok,” said Bob Kaufman, President of International at Xponential Fitness. “Thanayous and Varissara have a proven track record of building multiple global brands in Thailand. Their passion for the fitness & wellness lifestyle makes them the perfect team to lead the Club Pilates in Thailand.”

“Pilates is perfectly aligned with the wellness and lifestyle trends we are seeing in Thailand, and Club Pilates is the gold standard in the industry,” said Thanayous Kositsakul, CEO of Me In Motion Co., Ltd.

