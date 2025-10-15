Cookie Cutters Acquires Snip-its

October 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // SALT LAKE CITY – The ownership group of Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids (Cookie Cutters) has acquired Snip-its Franchising Company, LLC and Affiliates, forming the new entity Snip-its Franchising, LLC.

Together, the two trusted brands will operate under one experienced ownership group, with plans to leverage shared systems, vendor relationships, and technology to drive efficiency and franchisee success.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some well-known franchise brands over the years and also gain invaluable experience as a multi-unit franchisee,” said Neal Courtney, CEO of Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids and now Snip-its Franchising, LLC. “Having experienced franchising from both sides, the corporate level and the owner’s seat, gives us a real appreciation for what it takes to build something lasting. Bringing Cookie Cutters and Snip-its together is about taking that experience and creating a stronger platform that supports our franchisees while delivering something truly special for the families that we serve.”

The company’s leadership, Neal Courtney, along with ownership group partner, COO Alexis Courtney and their VP of Operations Christie Fossett, bring more than 70 years of combined experience in franchise development and operations.

“This isn’t about blending the brands, it’s about building a stronger platform for both,” said Alexis Courtney, COO of Cookie Cutters and Snip-its Franchising, LLC. “Snip-its will retain its creative personality and loyal following, while we apply the structure and operational tools that have helped Cookie Cutters grow. It’s about preserving what makes each brand special, while strengthening the foundation that supports them.”

While Cookie Cutters and Snip-its will continue to operate independently, both share a mission of creating joyful, confidence-building experiences for children and their families. Each brand will maintain its unique personality and salon experience while benefiting from the resources, stability, and leadership of a unified ownership group.

