Famous Dave’s Opens in Downey, CA on October 16th

October 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // DOWNEY, CA – Famous Dave’s is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its new full-service location in Downey, CA. The Grand Opening event will take place on October 16, 2025 awarding the first 100 guests in line at 4:00pm free ribs for a year.*

The new full-service Famous Dave’s in Downey will feature authentic, pit smoked BBQ, made from scratch sides, an expansive bar with over 20 beers and happy hour every day.

Guests will enjoy an interior that blends the warmth and character of classic BBQ tradition with a modern, welcoming design. Thoughtfully crafted for both comfort and flow, the space naturally accommodates everything from family gatherings and business lunches to lively happy hours at the expansive bar, where multiple TVs create the perfect backdrop for socializing and catching the big game.

The Famous Dave’s menu not only honors Famous Dave Anderson’s roots from the southside of Chicago, but also features regional flavors like St. Louis-Style Ribs, Texas Beef Brisket, Georgia Chopped Pork and Famous Bread Pudding. The Famous Dave’s team has dedicated Pitmasters, ensuring that every piece of meat is expertly seasoned, smoked to perfection.

“We’re thrilled to bring Famous Dave’s to Downey and look forward to welcoming the community to enjoy our slow-smoked BBQ and the warm hospitality Famous Dave’s is known for,” said J.D. Gantes, Director of Marketing.

Grand Opening events kick-off on October 16th at 12pm with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony with the Downey Chamber of Commerce. Following the ceremony, from 1-5pm, there will be a DJ, giveaways and rib tastings. The official Grand Opening will be at 4pm. The first 100 guests in line at 4pm will win free ribs for a year, which features one free St. Louis-style spareribs entrée per month*. Guests are invited to join the festivities and experience firsthand why Famous Dave’s has been a top choice for BBQ lovers across the country.

