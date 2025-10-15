Mellow Mushroom Ranks Among Pizza Chains in MarketForce Casual Dining Report

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Mellow Mushroom has been recognized in customer satisfaction in the 2025 MarketForce Casual Dining Report. This report, which surveys thousands of consumers on their personal experiences at national casual dining brands, ranked Mellow Mushroom:

No. 1 in customer experience among chain pizza brands and No. 12 overall in casual dining.

No. 1 in customer loyalty among pizza brands and No. 4 overall in casual dining.

No. 1 in trust among pizza brands and No. 2 overall in casual dining.

No. 3 in brand image and values

These rankings highlight Mellow Mushroom's reputation not just as a restaurant, but as a brand with a loyal following, customer-first value, and a unique experience in a crowded and competitive landscape.

The MarketForce Report is a benchmark that measures guest satisfaction, trust, loyalty and consumer value. Mellow Mushroom's ranking showcases the brand's commitment to providing memorable experiences for new and returning guests.

