Pizza Guys Expands in the Bay Area with New Milpitas Location

October 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // Milpitas, CA - Pizza Guys is proud to announce its newest location opening soon in Milpitas, CA. The store is slated to open its doors to the community on Thursday September 25th, 2025.

This newest location will be owned and operated by local entrepreneur Winnie Phuong Le, a longtime North San Jose resident with deep roots in the community and a background in real estate. Winnie is fulfilling a long-time dream of restaurant ownership. After hearing some of her real estate clients share how much they enjoyed being Pizza Guys franchisees, she was inspired to pursue the opportunity herself and bring her passion for community and business together.

“Becoming a restaurant owner has been a dream of mine for years, and Pizza Guys made that dream feel achievable,” said Phuong Le. “I’ve tried a lot of different pizza places over the years, and Pizza Guys stood out not only because of the quality of the food, but also the way the brand resonates with today’s generation. My son gave it his seal of approval, and that confirmed it for me.”

Winnie’s choice of Milpitas for her first location was intentional. Having worked in the area and spent years getting to know the community, she saw the potential in bringing a well-loved, high-quality pizza option to a bustling and diverse part of the Bay Area.

“Winnie exemplifies the kind of franchisees we love to welcome to the Pizza Guys family.” said Shahpour Nejad, CEO and Founder of Pizza Guys. “Her business experience and passion for bringing a quality dining option to the Milpitas community make her an exceptional partner. We’re confident she will successfully introduce Milpitas to the flavor and freshness Pizza Guys is known for. Our team is excited to be part of her journey and looks forward to supporting her along the way.”

