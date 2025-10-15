Wendy's Canada Unveils Irresistible Fall Flavours with Exciting New Menu Items

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians have new reasons to cozy up with Wendy's® Canada this fall. Celebrate the season with a bold and craveable lineup of new menu items, each crafted with mouthwatering flavour experiences Canadians will love. From sweet treats to savoury dips, the new offerings showcase Wendy's commitment to high-quality Canadian ingredients, part of what's made Wendy's a fan favourite for 50 fresh years.

Introducing Four New Fall Flavour Favourites:

Caramel Toffee Frosty®: A delicious twist on the iconic Frosty, this treat* is made with 100% Canadian dairy and blends caramel sauce and rich toffee for a decadent dessert that's perfect for sweater weather. But hurry, because it is only here for a limited time.

Toasty Coconut Crave Iced Coffee and Frosty-ccino®: Embrace the comforts of fall with the new Toasty Coconut flavour, available for a limited time in both Iced Coffee and Frosty-ccino.* It's a creamy and sweet inspired sip that pairs perfectly for the season.

Mango Habanero Dipping Sauce: Spice things up with the new Mango Habanero dipping sauce, where sweet, tangy mango meets the bold kick of habanero heat. The perfect dip for Wendy's classic chicken strips or Hot & Crispy Fries made with Canadian-grown potatoes. It's a sweet heat adventure with every bite.

Dill Pickle Dipping Sauce: For those who crave big, zesty flavour, the new Dill Pickle dipping sauce delivers! Creamy, tangy, and packed with refreshing dill, it's bound to become a fan favourite alongside our famous nuggets made with 100% Canadian chicken.

"Canadians love to celebrate the seasons with bold, craveable flavours," said Liz Geraghty, International Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Our new fall menu lineup brings fresh energy to seasonal favorites, made with high-quality Canadian ingredients and a creative twist that only Wendy's can deliver."

SOURCE Wendy's Restaurants of Canada

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.